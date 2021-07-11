Polanco, Twins overcome late slam, walk off to sweep Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Minnesota Twins completed a four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a wild 12-9 victory. Polanco hit a full-count pitch from Derek Holland to left field for his 12th homer of the season. Catcher Jake Rogers had given the Tigers a 9-8 lead with a grand slam in the top of the ninth, but Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt tied it with a solo shot in the bottom half. Tyler Duffey pitched a scoreless 10th to get the win.