Some Haitians turn to prayer after president’s assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of Haitians sought solace in prayer at church services as a political power struggle threatened to further destabilize their fragile country after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Roman Catholic and Protestant church leaders on Sunday asked for calm and told people to remain strong as anxiety about the future grew, with authorities providing no answers or theories about who masterminded the killing by a group of gunmen early Wednesday at the president’s home. Martine Moïse, the president’s wife, was critically injured and was transported to Miami for treatment. Authorities have arrested at least 19 suspects, 17 of whom are Colombian and two Haitian-Americans.