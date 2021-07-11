Survivor releases new book, hopes to empower others to speak out

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) -- Danielle Leukam is a rape survivor and now has a new book which released Sunday.

Leukam was raped in her home in 2018 by gunpoint while her son was in the home sleeping. After the incident, she began journaling to write down her experience.

From there, she realized her story could be turned into a chapter book to not only tell her story but to help empower other survivors to speak out.

After two and a half years, her book is now out in both paperback and e-book formats.

The book, titled "Four Pounds of Pressure: A Memoir of Rape, Survival, and Taking Back My Power" details that night in her home all the way through the sentencing of the man who raped her and her voice.

"I just want people to see that it's ok to not hide," Leukam said. "It's ok to use your voice and it's ok to talk about what happened. There's going to be a lot of people who tell you to not talk about it whether it's the person that hurt you or whoever it may be. If you're in a position where you can talk about it, it's ok to do that."

Leukam will have book signings in Rushford at The Botique Station in Rushford on Aug. 7 and at Paperbacks and Pieces in Winona on Aug. 14.

She also recently reconnected with her Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) nurse in the Emergency Room and the two will also be speaking at the Minnesota International Association of Forensic Nursing Education Event on October 8th.

Leukam wants to remind those that there are confidential options through Victim Services where you can talk about your experiences without turning in the perpetrator.

For a link to the book, click here.