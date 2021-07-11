Syria’s president decrees 50% salary hike amid harsh crisis

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s President Bashar Assad has issued a decree giving hundreds of thousands of civil servants and military members a 50% salary increase amid a harsh economic and financial crisis and price increases for vital products. Sunday’s decision comes a day after the state doubled the price of bread, the country’s main staple, and increased by 180% the price of diesel fuel. The Syrian economy has been hard hit by a decade of war, Western sanctions, widespread corruption and most recently a severe economic and financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon. The decree put the minimum monthly income at 71,515 Syrian pounds ($22).