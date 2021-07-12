Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach to direct documentary on Dr. John

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach will make his directorial debut in hopes of telling an in-depth story about a famed New Orleans-based musician. RadicalMedia announced their partnership with Auerbach on Monday to create a documentary feature about the late singer-piano player Dr. John. The project will tell a story about Dr. John’s intricate life along with his musical and cultural impact. Auerbach says he’s honored to create a project focused on Dr. John, whom he called a friend. He says Dr. John – whose real name was Mac Rebennack – was a “shining example of the great melting pot of American music.”