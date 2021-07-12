Community leaders and health practitioners discuss Sha’Carri Richardson’s disqualification

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- World Class runner Sha'Carri Richardson is now sidelined from Olympic competition due to a failed drug test at the Olympic trials, admitting to using cannabis.

"There was some thought that perhaps, the sort of relaxation or sedative effects related to marijuana could improve performance in a sport like shooting or archery. But again, no evidence in an explosive sport like sprinting that it would do anybody any good at all," said Dr. Michael Joyner, a May Clinic physiologist and anesthesiologist.

Though marijuana is included on the list of banned substances, there now is the question about whether or not it enhances performance.

"Does it make people faster? Does it help them jump higher? Does it make them stronger, or do any of the, or affect any of the components that affect those properties," said Joyner. "There's no evidence in the reputable medical literature that cannabis can improve athletic performance."

Dr. Joyner says the rapidly changing perception and legality behind cannabis is causing confusion:

"The WADA code has not necessarily caught up with some of the societal changes related to marijuana use, which have really changed dramatically in the last 5-10 years," said Joyner. "I just think this is a situation where a person who knew the rules, got caught up in the rules and the rules really had not adapted to the changing circumstances."

State Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) would agree changes are happening too quickly.

"Until there is a field test for sobriety or influence for having that THC in the system, then I think it is not a public safety measure," said Nelson.

Olmsted County GOP did not have an official stance or statement, but it said it supports the autonomy of private organizations such as the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA):

"Republicans generally do support the rights of individuals and groups. This includes the right of private groups to set their own standards for membership and policy."