Coronavirus infects vaccinated leader at Florida condo site

MIAMI (AP) — A vaccinated Miami-Dade county commissioner who helped other local officials in Surfside following the collapse of a condominium building has tested positive for COVID-19. Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz says he and his chief of staff came down with flu-like symptoms Sunday and tested positive for the virus the same day. Diaz has been participating in news conferences and meetings with other officials in Surfside. His statement said COVID-19 tests would be administered at the Surfside command center on Monday. The search continues in the condo collapse, with at least 90 people dead and some 31 people still missing.