France’s Macron tries to slow delta variant, boost vaccines

PARIS (AP) — Is France’s summer over already? The country threw open its nightclubs only three days ago. That completed a protracted national reopening effort just in time for summer vacation. But potential new restrictions loom with the delta variant now driving resurgent infections. President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a top-level virus security meeting Monday and then giving a televised speech. He’s expected to announce a law requiring health care workers to get vaccinated. He also may require special COVID-19 passes for restaurants or other day-to-day activities. Any new measures are likely to be relatively mild for now. But they are aimed at reminding the French that the pandemic isn’t over yet.

Associated Press

