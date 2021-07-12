Lightning strikes in India kill 38 people in 24 hours

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian officials say lightning has killed at least 38 people across two states over the past 24 hours. A majority of the deaths occurred in the western state of Rajasthan, where police said 11 people were killed Sunday after being struck by lightning near a watchtower at the 12th century Amber Fort. Nine more people were killed and nearly 20 others were injured in separate lightning strikes. Lightning also killed 18 people in Uttar Pradesh state. Most of them were farm laborers working in fields. Lightning strikes are common during India’s monsoon season, which runs from June to September. More than 2,900 people were killed by lightning in India in 2019.