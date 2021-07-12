NJ educator in trans rant beer-toss case sues for defamation

GALLOWAY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey middle school vice principal who was filmed tossing a cup of beer at people who had been recording his wife’s rant against an apparent transgender woman’s use of a public restroom is suing them for defamation, asserting he never said a word about transgender issues. Michael Smurro is a vice principal at Neptune Middle School and has been on leave without pay since shortly after the April incident in Galloway Township. He says he never uttered a word about transgender issues during the encounter, and claims his reputation and career may have been irreparably damaged by such accusations.