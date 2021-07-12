Pro-EU party in Moldova wins clear majority in election

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — A pro-reform party seeking closer ties for Moldova with the European Union has won a clear majority in Sunday’s snap parliamentary elections, electoral commission results show. The election was called by President Maia Sandu, who sought to gain a parliament made up of pro-EU reformists in the former Soviet republic. The Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, took almost 53% of all votes, compared to the electoral bloc of Communists and Socialists, which took 27%. Only one other party passed the threshold to gain seats in Moldova’s 101-seat legislature.