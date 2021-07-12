Suspected killer arrested, remembering former Rochester teacher

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After a four month man hunt, the man accused of killing a former Rochester teacher is now behind bars.

39-year-old Liz Quackenbush was found dead Mar. 3, in her New Orleans home she shared with her boyfriend, 36-year-old Preston Higgs. Quackenbush had been killed with an axe. Higgs, the suspected killer, was no where to be found -- until Friday, when he was arrested on a Greyhound in Indiana.

"A great deal of relief knowing that he can't do this to anyone else," Quackenbush's mother Diane Holland said. "Some relief that knowing he'll face consequences for his actions. But, it's all sad. Two lives have been completely destroyed by this tragedy. His mom has lost a child as well."

Holland wishes for just one more phone call.

"The last few months have been really hard. Trying to get used to her not being here," Holland said, fighting back tears. "I'd like to pick up the phone and call her. Almost every day."

Quackenbush is described as a "kid magnet," social justice champion, exceptional friend, daughter and teacher.

"Even before she went into education, little kids would go up to her and just hug her," Holland said. "I think they felt how accepting she was. Open she was. Going into education was the best thing she could have done. The testimonies I've heard from her former students have been phenomenal."

Before moving to New Orleans in 2019, Quackenbush started her teaching career at the Alternative Learning Center in Rochester. She helped co-found a gardening program. She even won awards for the Green Thumb Inactive.

"She was well loved," Holland said with a beam.

Her suspected killer was tracked down by U.S. Marshals and booked with second degree murder. While, Holland feels some relief from his arrest, she still grieves her daughter deeply.

"Hate eats a person up. I don't want to do it," she said. "I'm upset. I'm angry. But I'm not going to waste my energy on hate. I'd rather focus on love."

Holland is currently in New Orleans, working on cleaning and selling her daughter's home. She said being there makes her feel close to Quackenbush and it gives her some comfort.

Holland plans to move to Texas with her son and his family. They're hoping for a fresh start.