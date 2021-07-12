Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrats in the Texas Legislature are bolting for Washington, D.C., to try to stop Republicans from enacting new voting restrictions. They say they’re ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws. Private planes carrying a large group of Democrats took off from an airport in Austin on Monday. Democrats are skipping town just days before the Texas House of Representatives was expected to take up sweeping new voting restrictions in a special legislative session ordered by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Moments after Democrats jetted off, Abbott issued a statement blasting them for leaving.