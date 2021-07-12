Top US commander in Afghanistan hands over command

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan has relinquished his command at a ceremony in the capital of Kabul, taking the United States a step closer to ending a 20-year military presence that became known as its “forever war.”

The move Monday comes as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country.

Gen. Scott Miller handed over command Monday to Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command.

McKenzie, also a four-star general, will operate from Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

McKenzie assumes authority to conduct possible airstrikes in defense of Afghan government forces, at least until the U.S. withdrawal concludes by Aug. 31.