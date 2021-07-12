UK health chief: England will lift all lockdown restrictions

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health secretary has confirmed that all remaining lockdown restrictions in England will be lifted in a week despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. Minister Sajid Javid says it is the right time to allow Britons a chance to return to normal life. Javid told Parliament that Britain’s successful vaccine rollout means that nine out of 10 adults in the U.K. now have antibodies against the virus. The government is on track to meet its target of offering all adults a first vaccine dose by July 19, the day when all remaining lockdown restrictions, including mandatory mask-wearing, are set to be lifted. Javid said while infection numbers could soar, driven by the more transmissible delta variant, two doses of the vaccine offer effective protection against serious illness.