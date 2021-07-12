Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dozens of wildfires are burning across the torrid U.S. West, but fire agencies report progress Monday in corralling the flames and forecasters predict a gradual decrease in extreme temperatures. The fires have forced evacuations in numerous areas. Some homes have burned, but total losses are still being tallied. The fires erupted amid a second bout of dangerously high temperatures in just a few weeks. And scientists say a climate change-fueled megadrought is making conditions that lead to fire even more dangerous. Forecasters say the heat wave appears to have peaked in many areas, and excessive-heat warnings are largely expected to expire Monday night or Tuesday.