After US denied deal, Iran says prisoner swap talks ongoing

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s government spokesman says talks with the United States about a prisoner exchange are still ongoing. Tuesday’s announcement comes two months after Washington denied an Iranian report that deals had been struck. The official IRNA news agency quoted Cabinet spokesman Ali Rabiei as saying the swap negotiations are based on humanitarian interests. Such prisoner swaps between the U.S. and Iran are not uncommon and both countries in recent years have routinely sought the release of detainees. But any movement between them is particularly sensitive as the Biden administration looks to restart nuclear talks. A 2015 atomic accord between the nations included prisoner exchanges.