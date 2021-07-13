Bipartisan infrastructure deal stalls as bigger plan gains

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal senators struck with President Joe Biden is at risk of stalling out. Republicans are mounting stiff resistance over ways to pay for it. Instead, momentum is shifting to a much more robust Democratic proposal swelling beyond $3.5 trillion. Senators from both groups are huddling privately again late Tuesday. Biden’s big infrastructure proposals are moving on parallel tracks in Congress in a race against time and political headwinds. The president has proposed raising taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans earning more than $400,000 a year. Republicans reject that approach.