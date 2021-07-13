Burnsville: Don’t dump unwanted goldfish in local waterways

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Officials in a Twin Cities suburb say they’re finding more giant goldfish in local waterways, prompting a plea to citizens to stop dumping their unwanted fish into ponds and lakes, which is illegal in Minnesota. The goldfish, which grow to the size of a football, compete with native species for food and increase algae in lakes. Burnsville officials found 10 fish in Keller Lake earlier this month while doing a water quality survey. On Monday, 18 additional fish were found. Some were 18 inches long and weighed about 4 pounds. Burnsville officials have worked with Carp Solutions, a startup company that develops new technologies for controlling carp, a larger cousin of goldfish.