Company: Insured losses from Elsa could be $290 million

ATLANTA (AP) — A company that estimates the cost of natural disasters says insurance companies could be on the hook for $290 million in damage from Hurricane Elsa. Boston-based Karen Clark & Co. said in its initial “flash estimate” this week that $240 million of that was from wind and storm surge in the U.S., and Elsa caused about $50 million in insured damage on Caribbean islands. Elsa did much of its damage in the U.S. as a tropical storm, causing flooding on a path from Florida through Georgia, the mid-Atlantic states and New England.