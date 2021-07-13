Cuba confirms 1 man dead during antigovernment protests

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban officials say one person has died during demonstrations that have shaken the island in recent days by protesting over food shortages, high prices and other grievances against the government. The Interior Ministry said Tuesday that the man died Monday during a clash between protesters and police on the outskirts of Havana. It said an unspecified number of people were arrested. Havana still has a heavy police presence, with officers particularly guarding key points such as the Malecon coastal promenade and the Capitol. The demonstrations that erupted Sunday have seen thousands of Cubans in the streets voicing grievances against shortages of goods, rising prices and power cuts, and some protesters have called for a change of government.