Death toll in Chinese hotel collapse raised to 17; 23 freed

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a hotel in eastern China has been raised to 17 as authorities called an end to the search and rescue mission. The city of Suzhou said 23 people had been pulled alive from the rubble of the Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people had been trapped. Most of those killed were hotel guests.