EU nations approve a dozen pandemic recovery plans

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations have approved the pandemic recovery plans of the bloc’s four biggest economies and eight other member countries. The approval given Tuesday is seen as a bellwether for an economic revival from the unprecedented recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It will allow a dozen of the EU’s 27 members to start unlocking funds for the pre-financing of projects that are intended to put Europe on more solid economic footing while also making it greener and more digitally advanced. The nations include the EU’s economic juggernauts, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, as well as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Portugal and Slovakia.