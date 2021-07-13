Is CERT making Rochester safer?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Community Engagement Response Team (CERT) has been a working concept for more than two years, and now that it is up and running in downtown Rochester, police and the team agree the collaboration has been an overall success so far.

"And we're really seeing the benefits of it now you know particularly in areas where we've seen some violent activity in the past. We've pretty much eliminated fights and those types of things in the downtown area on the weekends," stated Capt. Jeff Stilwell of Rochester Police Department (RPD).

The volunteers with CERT have started events and activities over the last month during busy times in downtown to help keep residents and visitors out of trouble.

"Basketball games, that's been one that's really caused like a lot of… or that's gained a lot of attention," said CERT volunteer Shai Nichols.

CERT has also had success with supplying locals with free Jersey Jo's sandwiches as well as free haircuts after a night out at the local bars.

"It's honestly been, you know, really a talk of what's going on downtown, and is the guy that's cutting hair you know is he cutting hair tonight um so I think it's going great," stated Nichols.

Both RPD and CERT agree the collaboration is a work in progress and they are continuously learning, but their goal is simple.

"To kind of ask questions, to hangout and socialize, you know, meet new people, um get to know us, the faces that they're now regularly seeing during bar time," Nichols said.

The CERT team is constantly growing and is looking for volunteers all the time.

For anyone interested in volunteering or just learning more, you can head over to their Facebook page.