Mayo Civic Center hosts job fair to fill part-time positions

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As a worker shortage continues nationwide, the Mayo Civic Center is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday to fill part-time positions in preparation for the return of live entertainment and events.

Jobs are available in operations, maintenance, guest services, production and food and beverage services.

Applicants are being asked to bring their resumes and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews while at the fair.

The Civic Center's Vice President of Marketing Communications Bill Von Bank said one selling point of the Civic Center is competitive pay for the available positions.

"These positions have competitive pay. They're also part-time so it gives people the flexibility if they have another job, then this provides them that flexibility. This is a fun venue to work in," he said. "A lot of entertainment opportunities come our way. So we feel the flexibility is a great opportunity and one of the great selling features for this job fair and for people to work here at Mayo Civic Center."

The job fair continues Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Room of Mayo Civic Center.

Visit Mayo Civic Center for information regarding any future events.