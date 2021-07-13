People Who Care: Honkers Host Family

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - We've met some remarkable people the past year in our People Who Care segment each month. Sometimes, the story takes an interesting twist. We're putting the spotlight on a Rochester Honkers baseball player and the local family chosen to host him for the summer.

It's been said that in the game of baseball, as in life, the strongest players aren’t those who always hit the home runs, but those who don't give up when they strikeout.

Otto Grimm embraces the hits and the misses.

As a first-year player with the Honkers, he's got a good perspective on the game, and life.

It’s an experience shared by the Becker family, Otto’s host family for the summer. Though they met at the start of the season, Otto has become their “Honker’s son”, someone they cheer for in the good times and bad.

It’s something they once did for their son, Sam.

Sam was a young man, on top of his game, but someone who struggled with mental health issues. He took his life back in February 2016.

Every year since Sam’s death, the family hosts a Samuel L. Becker event to benefit mental health research. They’ve raised thousands of dollars and the support of many...including Otto Grimm.

Otto also struggles with mental health issues, a revelation he made soon after meeting Jeffrey and Jennifer Becker. He says he isn’t ashamed of talking about it, because it needs to be talked about. If one person hears it, and it helps them, it’s worth it.

Jennifer says it’s almost serendipitous that they should have Otto living with them.

Life has an interesting way of giving us home runs in the most unexpected ways. A successful baseball player matched to a Rochester family with a shared mission.

Jeffrey says everyone has issues. Everyone has something going on, and it’s okay to talk about it.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with mental health issues, there is help. The Becker family supports NAMI-Rochester and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. For more information, https://www.namiroc.org/https://afsp.org/

Plus, becoming a host family to a Honkers player is an experience you won't soon forget. These are college students pursuing their baseball dreams. If you'd like information, contact Dan Cansino with the Honkers organization. https://northwoodsleague.com/Rochester Honkers - Get Ready for the Show! : Rochester