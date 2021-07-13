2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Police in Baltimore say two city officers were shot and a suspect was killed while a U.S. Marshals’ task force served a warrant. County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart says the officers were taken to Shock Trauma and the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. Detectives have now cordoned off the scene with crime tape outside the Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, near Baltimore. Video showed a pickup truck stopped in the parking lot with bullet holes in the driver’s window and windshield. Police said “the suspect suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased.”