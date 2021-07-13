Protestors demanding changes in school curriculum interrupt RPS meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The scene at the RPS Board meeting Tuesday was chaotic and divided. Some vehicles of demonstrators even contained Confederate and Nazi paraphernalia.

"Everyone said a prayer and they put their hand up in the air like that, I can't even do it, it freaks me out. So it's really scary for me, I'm really frightened about all the hatred that's going on," said Patti Brossman, a Rochester resident.

Demonstrators expressed distaste with the notion that RPS is teaching critical race theory, and say schools should get back to basics in terms of educating students.

"The stuff at school, let's do math. Let's do reading. Let's have good speech, let's get physical education, friendships with other kids, this place, it's not the place for 'I don't like you, we should be sorry for what we did in the past. All that garbage," said Naomi Saylor, a Rochester resident.

RPS's newly elected superintendent, Kent Pekel, said in spite of the negative paraphernalia, it was important that people listen to each other.

"I wasn't surprised, it was a reflection of a lot of the things people are talking about in our state and in our country," said Pekel.

Pekel does not believe Rochester Public Schooling is teaching the agenda the protestors are against.

"Rochester Public Schools is really committed to doing what we do so that all kids can succeed, and we believe that all kids have the talent and ability to thrive, and it's our job to support them. And that requires being attentive and positive in very clear ways to their cultural needs," said Pekel.

Brossman agreed it's important to have context and multiple perspectives when trying to understand each other.

"We're all better off when we know our history in the United States, you know, before it was even the United States," said Brossman. "The more we know about each other, the more empathy we have, and empathy is a good thing, right?"