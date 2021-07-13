RPU to resume disconnecting service

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) will soon resume shutting off power for customers who don't pay their utility bills.

RPU stopped disconnecting service in March of 2020 when the pandemic emerged.

According to a news release from RPU, the change will take effect Aug. 2. RPU will notify customers with an outstanding balance that their accounts could be disconnected if no action is taken.

Anyone who needs helping paying their electric bill can find financial help through RPU's website.