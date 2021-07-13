The Weeknd and BTS hope to raise billions for Global Citizen

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weeknd, BTS and Billie Eilish will participate in Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour event on Sept. 21 organized to raise funding and awareness to battle worldwide issues including COVID-19, climate change and extreme poverty. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans hopes the event, timed to the United Nations General Assembly, will encourage governments, corporations and philanthropists to fund a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by September, especially in Africa. The international advocacy group also hopes to raise $6 billion for famine relief efforts for the estimated 41 million on the brink of starvation, as well as enough funds to plant a billion trees to battle climate change.