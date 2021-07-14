13 killed, including 9 Chinese, in Pakistan bus accident

MANSEHRA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say at least 13 people, including nine Chinese, have been killed in a bus accident. They say the bus fell into a ravine Wednesday in the northwest following a blast in the vehicle that was caused by a gas leak. A deputy district commissioner says at least 36 people were also injured in the apparent accident in the Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Chinese engineers and construction workers are helping Pakistan build a dam in Kohistan. The Pakistani and Chinese construction workers were on their way to the project site when the incident happened. Pakistani officials were still investigating but the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement the bus was attacked.