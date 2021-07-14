208 years for Mexican expert over quake-collapsed school

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican judge has sentenced a building expert to 208 years in prison for signing off on defective remodeling work blamed in the collapse of a school that killed 26 people during a 2017 earthquake. It was the longest sentence yet handed down in relation to the magnitude 7.1 quake of Sept. 19, 2017. City prosecutors said Wednesday that the “responsible director” of the remodeling was convicted of 26 counts of homicide. The man, identified as Juan Mario Velarde, is one of hundreds of private experts who are paid to oversee safety and standards on building sites. Authorities have said the weight of an improperly built apartment atop part of the school contributed to its collapse.