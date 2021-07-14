Global shares mostly track Wall St drop on inflation worries

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower, tracking a decline on Wall Street, as investors weigh the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and new data pointing to rising inflation. Benchmarks fell in early trading in Europe, while finishing down in Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong. Inflation is a concern as investors try to gauge how the Federal Reserve will respond to it. Surging coronavirus cases in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Japan are another concern for the regional economy. South Korea released data showing an improved jobless rate, but the numbers were collected before pandemic restrictions were tightened.