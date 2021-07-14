Clyburn: Biden likely working on changing filibuster rules

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says he feels President Joe Biden is likely working behind the scenes to tweak Senate rules so the filibuster can’t be used on legislation pertaining to election law or other constitutional changes. The South Carolina Democrat said in response to a question from The Associated Press on Wednesday that he thinks his longtime ally “is using the telephone” to discuss the issue with senators. The White House said this week that it’s not up to the president to effect such changes in Senate rules.