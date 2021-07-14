Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court is ordering a shorter sentence for “Tiger King” Joe Exotic. Denver’s 10th Circuit appeals court ruled Wednesday that the trial court wrongly calculated the sentence for Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. The zookeeper known for his expletive-laden rants on YouTube was sentenced to 22 years behind bars after being convicted for violating federal wildlife laws and a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival. He tried to hire two different men to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin. The appeals court say those convictions should have been grouped together in calculating his sentence.