In Seoul center, N Korean defectors find solace with locals

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A center run by the South Korean government in Seoul is a place whether a small group of North Korean defectors can interact with South Korea-born residents. They play the accordion, make ornaments and learn how to grow plants. Later some go out for coffee. The Inter-Korean Cultural Integration Center is meant to support defectors’ often difficult resettlement in the South, but also aims at studying the possible blending of the rivals’ cultures should they unify _ an unlikely prospect for now. There are questions over just how useful the center will be, and whether many defectors, suffering economic hardship, will join in events that offer no chance of profit. Last year, data showed defectors’ monthly average wage was about 80% of South Koreans’.