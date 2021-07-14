Mr. Peanut begins journey in Nutmobile with mission of giving back in Minnesota

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- It was a "shelle-bration" Wednesday in Austin as Mr. Peanut and Planters officially joined Hormel Foods.

Planters and Hormel’s Little Acts of Substance Campaign has launched in Minnesota. They will giving away ten $10,000 check to organizations across the state that have above and beyond to help their communities

Cedar Valley Services in Austin was the first organization to receive a check from Mr. Peanut himself. The organization specializes in helping people with disabilities find employment.

Cedar Valley Services Executive Director Rich Pavek accepted the check.

"Thank you to Hormel," Pavek said. "They have been a great partner."

Hormel's Vice President of Grocery Products Jeff Frank said Hormel and Planters both have a rich history of trying to help the community.

"As we welcome Mr. Peanut to Minnesota, we are also continuing his little acts of substance, which he's been doing for a while," Frank said. "It's a very exciting time right now."

The campaign started back in Feb. when Planters decided to give funds it would've spent on Superbowl ads to organizations doing good deeds.

Mr. Peanut and his "Peanutters" will be traveling all around the state in the Nutmobile.

People are able to also rent it for their own private events and occasions.

"People can request the Nutmobile and Mr. Peanut to come to one of their events," Frank said. "So, we're looking at childrens' sporting events, things like that. And so it's a fun way to, again, celebrate the fact that Mr. Peanut and the Nutmobile are arriving in Minnesota."

The nine other Minnesota organizations that are receiving checks are already chosen and will be announced in the future. People are able to nominate an organization for future checks. To do so, Frank said to reach out to Hormel Foods online or through social media.

To rent the Nutmobile, visit http://www.requestthenutmobile.com/.