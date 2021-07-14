Navy blazers, stripes and flag scarves for Team USA in Tokyo

NEW YORK (AP) — The Team USA flag bearers in steamy Tokyo will likely be the coolest members of their packs. Ralph Lauren built a personal air conditioning system into a white jacket for flag bearers at opening ceremonies of the Olympics and Paralympics. The rest of the team will walk in tailored navy blazers made of U.S.-grown wool. They’ll wear a horizontal blue-and-white striped T-shirt dyed in a process that uses less water, chemicals and energy. Team attire also includes slim blue denim pants and a flag-print scarf, along with striped belts made of recycled plastic water bottles. Ralph Lauren didn’t forget the masks. They’ll be solid navy in cotton with a tiny American flag on one side.