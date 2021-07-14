Quiet and dry conditions are expected through the weekend

Many of us saw a good soaking of rainfall earlier this morning through the evening. Rochester International reported just under 1" of an inch on Wednesday. Northeast Iowa saw the heaviest rainfall with amounts ranging from 1.50-2.00" of rain.

Our monthly total at RST is now up to 2.8" of rain with our yearly rainfall reaching 13". Our rainfall departure closed slightly with Wednesday's rain. Our departure is now at 6.2".

We're thankful for the rain today especially because it looks like we'll be dry for the next 7 days. Taking today's rainfall into account, we're about an inch ahead of schedule for the month! We'll have seasonable for the next few days with plenty of sunshine, warming into the mid to upper 80s for early next week.