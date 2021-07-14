Rail officials push 15-year plan to boost Northeast Corridor

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Congress eyes an infrastructure package, a coalition of transportation agencies and Amtrak has released a 15-year plan of rail improvements for the congested Northeast Corridor. The roadmap by the Northeast Corridor Commission, which was created by Congress in 2008, would boost daily train routes and significantly speed travel on Acela express lines. Under the plan, long-sought projects that have clogged traffic and imperiled safety in the busy corridor would be fast-tracked to begin construction by 2025, such as an $11 billion effort to rehabilitate the century-old Hudson River tunnels into New York City. Amit Bose, deputy administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, described the plan as a “mobilizing force” for transit change.