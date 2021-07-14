Biden meets Dems at Capitol to firm up support for spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is stepping up his bid to push his multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda through Congress. He’s met with Senate Democrats at a private lunch at the Capitol. The gathering came a day after party leaders announced a compromise for pouring federal resources into climate change, health care and family service programs. The midday session was Biden’s first working meeting with lawmakers at the Capitol since becoming president. White House aides say it’s just the start of his efforts to firm up support for forthcoming legislation embodying his priorities among Democrats. His party’s skinny congressional majorities leave him with virtually no votes to lose.