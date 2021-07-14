Tornadoes touch down in Iowa, clean up begins

NEAR ROCKFORD, Iowa (KTTC) -- Multiple tornadoes ripped through the state of Iowa Wednesday causing damage.

In our viewing area, one was confirmed near Rockford. Rockford Police confirmed no injuries reported during the storm.

We spoke with one family whose house had a tornado go right past it, tossing the trampoline over the house and into the cornfield across the road. It also caused damage to trees in the yard.

"The first thing I did was call my mom like 'Hey, there's a tornado that hit our house' and she's like 'No there isn't you're just kidding," said 14-year-old Clayton who was in the home at the time the tornado passed by. "I'm like 'No, the tornado made the trampoline go away. It's not there anymore' and I sent her a picture of the roof. The roof's all messed up."

Other damage included corn stalks down in corn fields throughout the area.