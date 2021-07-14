Wildfires in US West threaten parched Native American lands

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Fierce wildfires are threatening Native American lands in the Pacific Northwest. Blazes in Oregon and Washington are among some 60 large, active wildfires that have destroyed homes and burned through huge swaths of land, mostly in the American West. In north-central Washington, hundreds of people in a town on Colville tribal land have been ordered to leave because of fires ignited by lightning. In Oregon, another fire was threatening some 2,000 homes. A leader of the Klamath Tribes says that blaze has caused extensive damage to a forest where the tribe has treaty rights.