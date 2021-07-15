1 officer killed, 3 wounded in standoff with Texas gunman

LEVELLAND, Texas (AP) — One officer has died and three others are hospitalized with wounds when a police standoff in a small West Texas city erupted in gunfire. The incident involves a man barricaded in a house Thursday afternoon on a residential street in Levelland, about 30 miles west of Lubbock. Three of the wounded officers were taken to a Lubbock hospital. Sgt. Josh Bartlett, leader of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT commander, was taken to a Levelland hospital where he died of his wounds. Reporters near the shooting scene say gunfire is still being heard.