Airline replacing Alitalia plans to take off in October

ROME (AP) — Italy’s Economy Ministry says the new airline being created to replace the long financially ailing Alitalia will take off on Oct. 15 with its first flights. The ministry said on Thursday that the new company will be fully operational on that date following the positive outcome of discussions with the European Union’s executive commission. EU competition officials had been concerned that the Italian government’s financial support for Alitalia violated EU rules. The new company is called ITA , which stands for Italia Trasporto Aereo. But what name the new airline’s planes will carry is unclear. There will be public bidding for the Alitalia brand.