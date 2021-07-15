Bangkok’s snakes keep catchers busy despite virus surge

BANGKOK (AP) — Bangkok parkgoers looking for relief from coronavirus restrictions got a slithering surprise when a python as long as two of the Thai capital’s ubiquitous motorbikes was spotted in one of the city’s most popular green spaces. The reticulated python was only the latest big serpent to turn up in the dense center of Bangkok, where urban sprawl eating into natural habitats has been blamed for a rise in snake sightings. Firefighters worked to capture the snake as parents pushed strollers and joggers rounded a running path Thursday morning. Firefighters in the tropical city get thousands of calls a year to catch snakes.