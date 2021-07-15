Brazil’s Bolsonaro recovers in hospital, no surgery planned

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is recovering in a Sao Paulo hospital, where he is treated for an intestinal obstruction. But his son Flavio says the president is unlikely to need surgery. The President’s office said Thursday that clinical and laboratory results were “satisfactory,” but gave no discharge date. The 66-year-old president was taken to a hospital in the capital on Wednesday with abdominal pain and then transferred to Sao Paulo. Bolsonaro has undergone several operations since being stabbed and seriously wounded during the 2018 campaign.