Canadian government rejects virus shots in US border tunnel

11:00 am National news from the Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A mayor in Ontario, Canada, says the Canadian government has rejected a creative plan to have people line up inside a U.S. border tunnel to tap into a surplus of COVID-19 vaccine held by Michigan. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens proposed bringing Ontario residents to the U.S.-Canada line in the Detroit River tunnel so they can get shots. Dilkens calls it a sensible approach. Motor vehicle travel between the counties is mostly prohibited. Dilkens says the Canada Border Services Agency vetoed his idea for the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, and Public Health Agency of Canada wasn’t excited, either. The mayor says the Canadian government “will not let this happen.”

Associated Press

