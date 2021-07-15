Chinese farmer who praised lawyers during crackdown on trial

BEIJING (AP) — Defense lawyers say a prominent Chinese pig farmer who was detained after praising lawyers during a crackdown on legal activists by President Xi Jinping’s government has gone on trial on charges including fighting with police and organizing a protest. Sun Dawu, chairman of Dawu Agriculture Group, is among 20 defendants on trial. They were detained after Dawu employees in August 2020 tried to stop a state-owned enterprise from demolishing one of the company’s buildings. Defense lawyers said in a written statement that Sun said he is innocent. It said there were “great disputes” over evidence and the law on the trial’s first day. Sun publicly praised lawyers who help the public at a time when prominent legal figures have been imprisoned by Xi’s government.