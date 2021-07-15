DIGGING DEEPER: Legionnaires disease continues to draw headlines in southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As we reported earlier this week, one woman is fighting for her life after contracting it at an Albert Lea Ramada. Another person is saying he too has recently recovered from the disease after contracting it from a Rochester Ramada after just looking at the pool area.

"I had stayed there for three days previously, felt fine, hadn't had a chance to go swimming, went to look at the pool, that next day I'm like eh you know I just can't go swimming I just don't feel well and then it just got worse from there," said legionnaire survivor Jeremy Mollert.

After what he describes as extreme exhaustion and difficultly breathing, Mollert made it to the hospital where he soon realized how serious his condition was.

"Almost immediately put me right into a room and said okay you know what we're going to run a bunch of tests because this isn't right," said Mollert.

After this experience, he now makes sure to look into hotel hot tubs and warm pools as well as spas specifically when it comes to maintenance.

Although it's possible for anyone to get the disease, there are certain groups that are more susceptible to legionnaires.

"Older people, older than 50 years of age, smokers or ex-smokers, people that have underlying, other chronic health conditions that are causing cancer and so forth," said MDH Deputy State Epidemiologist Richard Danila.

125Live in Rochester takes extra precautions when it comes to their facility and those they serve.

"Of course the average age of our members is about 68 and a half years old. We also are working closely right now with the Olmsted Medical Center to provide onsite rehab services in the pool so we really take that safety as our top priority," stated 125Live Operations Dir. Ken Baerg.

That is one of the reasons why the state as well as the county have strict laws and guidelines businesses with man-made water sources must follow.

"Obviously there is a lot of things that can happen inside a pool, a lot of people swimming together, doing different activities. We're required to maintain a specific minimum level of chlorine parts per million, certain filtration system times, constantly monitoring, checking anytime there's an incident having to fill out an additional report, follow-up analysis. There's just a lot that goes into the maintaining of a safe public pool," said Baerg.

As for the woman who is in the hospital with legionnaires disease, her family tells us she was taken off the ventilator for a short time this morning. She is now back on the ventilator.